Photo 468
Along the canal
Another for the nifty 50 challenge - decided to put into B&W as everything looked too green otherwise. A bit under exposed, but makes the shot a bit moody. No post production certainly makes it quicker to upload the daily photo!
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
16th September 2022 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
