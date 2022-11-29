Sign up
Photo 542
murky
First walk out and about since recovering from COVID. Glad to get home for a warm drink as the weather has turned colder and it was rather unpleasant today - but there was still a little bit of colour about.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
2
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
Tags
weather
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
To mist gives a great effect. Glad that you are now feeling up to going out.
November 29th, 2022
