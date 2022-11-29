Previous
Next
murky by kametty
Photo 542

murky

First walk out and about since recovering from COVID. Glad to get home for a warm drink as the weather has turned colder and it was rather unpleasant today - but there was still a little bit of colour about.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
To mist gives a great effect. Glad that you are now feeling up to going out.
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise