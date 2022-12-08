Previous
Next
frosty roses by kametty
Photo 551

frosty roses

I told my roses there would be consequences flowering at this time of year.......so today guess what I said?
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise