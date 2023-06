Album cover 3

I took a photo the other day of a whistle hanging from a hook and thought it would do for the album cover challenge. Li Rui for my artist (Li Rui was a Chinese politician, historian and dissident Chinese Communist Party member according to the feature) and my title is 'whistle for him'. from the quote by Henry David Thoreau - When a dog runs at you, whistle for him. Had fun having a play this afternoon.