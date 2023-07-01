Previous
disturbing by kametty
Photo 756

disturbing

On a bug hunt in the garden with my granddaughter we uncovered this....we thought it looked like some weird creature!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Kathryn M

@kametty



Photo Details

