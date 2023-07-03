Sign up
Photo 758
Looking Up
Another day with inspiration lacking....until I decided to change to a wide angle lens and try a different viewpoint.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
