Road trip 2 by kametty
Photo 771

Road trip 2

Leaving the Channel tunnel behind we drove through France, Belgium, Holland and into Germany making for the Danish Border. Here we are about to go through the Elb Tunnel at Hamburg. In total a 10 hour drive today.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
