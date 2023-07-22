Previous
Rocky pile by kametty
Photo 776

Rocky pile

Many years ago when moving some rocks to make grass cutting easier we piled these three here and nature has taken over. I love mossy and lichen covered rocks.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise