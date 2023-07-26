Previous
Next
pine bark by kametty
Photo 781

pine bark

Wonderful textures and patterns on this pine tree. I actually took this picture on a different day but posting it here as the one I took on this day wasn't as good!
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise