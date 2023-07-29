Previous
Old tools by kametty
Photo 784

Old tools

Östersjöfors smedja (smithy) has limited open days, but we were fortunate to find it was open one day during our stay in Sweden. An amazing place full of very old metal working tools - and the forge was working with someone demonstrating how it was done in the 'old days'. The smithy is a work in progress as there are bits of it still being restored, but you get the feeling that time has stood still. No modern gimicks, signage or fancy displays. Just the original building with its grime and mass of metal all over the place. No sign of the 'Health and Safety' police anywhere!
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
Some great looking tools. So suited to B&W.
August 17th, 2023  
