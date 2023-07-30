Sign up
Photo 785
colourful car
It was only late in the day I realised I hadn't a suitable picture to post for my daily photo so when I saw this reflection I thought 'it will have to do' !!!
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
789
photos
30
followers
19
following
216% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
30th July 2023 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A great abstract reflection.
August 17th, 2023
