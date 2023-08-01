Previous
Classic Saab by kametty
Classic Saab

Everywhere we went in Sweden we saw lovingly looked after classic cars still being used for day to day travel to work.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking car and very nice colour.
August 17th, 2023  
