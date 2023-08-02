Previous
Lichen by kametty
Lichen

Every time I took a walk I made a point of looking more closely at what was growing on the rocks and was amazed by the diversity of the lichens. I really must try and identify them.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
The mos and the lichen living happily together.
August 18th, 2023  
