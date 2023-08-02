Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 788
Lichen
Every time I took a walk I made a point of looking more closely at what was growing on the rocks and was amazed by the diversity of the lichens. I really must try and identify them.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
793
photos
30
followers
19
following
217% complete
View this month »
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
793
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
2nd August 2023 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
The mos and the lichen living happily together.
August 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close