Big snail by kametty
Big snail

Couldn't resist taking a shot of this snail...I was hoping it would come out of its shell and move, but after waiting quite some time I gave up!
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
August 18th, 2023  
