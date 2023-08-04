Sign up
Photo 790
Oak moss
Another one of natures wonders that had fallen from a tree and caught my eye on the ground as I set off for a walk in the Swedish woods.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Susan Wakely
ace
Nature gives us some great shapes.
August 18th, 2023
