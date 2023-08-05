Sign up
Photo 791
wooden camper
Who in their right mind would come up with this for an idea? Spotted at a local Saturday fayre that is held once a year in the village of Rydsnäs in Sweden.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
798
photos
30
followers
19
following
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
5th August 2023 10:12am
Susan Wakely
ace
A great and fun construction.
August 19th, 2023
