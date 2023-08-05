Previous
wooden camper by kametty
Photo 791

wooden camper

Who in their right mind would come up with this for an idea? Spotted at a local Saturday fayre that is held once a year in the village of Rydsnäs in Sweden.
Kathryn M

Susan Wakely ace
A great and fun construction.
August 19th, 2023  
