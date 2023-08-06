Previous
Bathing river by kametty
Bathing river

Very near to our cabin in the woods is this bathing place on the local river...no one here today as very dull with the odd spot of drizzle.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Kathryn M

Susan Wakely ace
I can see the ripples from the raindrops.
August 19th, 2023  
