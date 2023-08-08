Previous
Bee Beetle by kametty
Photo 794

Bee Beetle

When I first took this picture I thought this insect was a bee...but later learnt that it is a beetle. It stayed on this Echinops ritro flower for a week and was joined by a mate one day.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
Susan Wakely ace
Oh it is hiding under the guise of a bee.
August 19th, 2023  
