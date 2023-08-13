Previous
Next
all gone by kametty
Photo 799

all gone

After an exhausting 10 hour drive from Sweden, through Denmark and into Germany we arrived at hotel. Time for a refresh and out for our meal. It was wonderful. Then an early night ready for our last leg back to the UK.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise