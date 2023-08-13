Sign up
Photo 799
all gone
After an exhausting 10 hour drive from Sweden, through Denmark and into Germany we arrived at hotel. Time for a refresh and out for our meal. It was wonderful. Then an early night ready for our last leg back to the UK.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
0
365
X-T30
13th August 2023 5:43pm
