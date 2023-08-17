Previous
dirty by kametty
Photo 790

dirty

Clearing out a drawer I found this old paint box that had belonged to my father - but I have a feeling I used it as a teenager and never cleaned it after I had finished with it....tut tut.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise