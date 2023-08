Stock Ghyll Force

Had a lovely, but steep and energetic walk from Ambleside up Stock Ghyll Force to see the waterfall. There had been plenty of rain, so lots of fast flowing water and the path through the woods alongside the river was quite wet, slippery and muddy in places. We chose to go up by the river, and down by the road. I took lots of photographs and a video or two, but preferred this shot of the river lower down, rather than the waterfall itself.