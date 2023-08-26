Previous
clay pots by kametty
Photo 812

clay pots

Called at a garden centre today on our way home from our two night mini break away to celebrate our Golden Wedding Anniversary. Took a look at the prices and left them where they were!
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise