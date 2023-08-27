Previous
patterns by kametty
patterns

Week 35 of the 52 week challenge - patterns.
Some left over fabric from a recent patchwork quilt I completed for my grandson.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely fabric patterns.
August 27th, 2023  
