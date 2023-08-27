Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 813
patterns
Week 35 of the 52 week challenge - patterns.
Some left over fabric from a recent patchwork quilt I completed for my grandson.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
813
photos
31
followers
17
following
222% complete
View this month »
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
27th August 2023 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2023-w35
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely fabric patterns.
August 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close