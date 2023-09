In need of repair (SOOC)

Very close to home there are tree lined walk/cycle ways through residential housing that is a dog walkers paradise for those who don't want to leave the town. The area was once farm land and it was good that the developers left in place various ponds, small streams and ditches. The local authority don't appear to have repairing this walkway as a priority - every year the decay is more noticeable! Part of me likes that as it looks so more natural.