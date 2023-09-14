Previous
Looking up (SOOC) by kametty
Looking up (SOOC)

Another boring wait in the car dealership to sign paperwork and hand over our old car and pick up the new to us replacement.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
A functional space.
September 14th, 2023  
