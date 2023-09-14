Sign up
Photo 831
Looking up (SOOC)
Another boring wait in the car dealership to sign paperwork and hand over our old car and pick up the new to us replacement.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A functional space.
September 14th, 2023
