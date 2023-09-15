Sign up
Previous
Photo 832
Strange (SOOC)
No idea what setting my camera was on when I took this shot....the colours are weird and there certainly wasn't a shadow around the edges. Anyway....here it is straight out of camera....and looks like Autumn is on the way.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
832
photos
31
followers
18
following
227% complete
View this month »
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
15th September 2023 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
