This is the station at Grosmont on the North Yorkshire Moors Heritage railway line near Whitby. It was only by chance I learnt that this iconic train would be here this weekend so made a detour on the way home to get this shot. It was very difficult to actually squeeze in to take a picture due to the very large crowds. No. 60007 'Sir Nigel Gresley' is the only currently operational LNER Class A4. https://www.sirnigelgresley.org.uk/