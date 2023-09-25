Previous
Next
cat in a pod by kametty
Photo 842

cat in a pod

We bought this cat pod when Oskar was a kitten....he never used it.....but today there he was looking out after obviously having been asleep in it! Being on top of the piano he no doubt feels safe up there and lord of all he surveys!
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise