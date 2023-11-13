Previous
trifles by kametty
For the BLD challenge. Take one packet of orange jelly, one tin of mandarins, some sponge cake (makes 6) then put in fridge. I only add the cold custard the day we will eat them. Small sprinkling of almonds.....yum yum, our dessert for tonight.
Susan Wakely ace
Yum. A nice simple trifle. Pretty little dishes.
November 13th, 2023  
