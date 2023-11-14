Previous
lids by kametty
Photo 892

lids

Appalling weather today - so not venturing out - instead opened up another kitchen drawer to see what I could snap!
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise