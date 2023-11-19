Previous
pigeon by kametty
pigeon

I am still not venturing out - we seem to be having constant heavy rain and everywhere is sodden and looking miserable. So another quick snap from the kitchen window where I was warm and dry looking unlike the birds outside.
Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
