Photo 897
pigeon
I am still not venturing out - we seem to be having constant heavy rain and everywhere is sodden and looking miserable. So another quick snap from the kitchen window where I was warm and dry looking unlike the birds outside.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
