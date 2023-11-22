Previous
project by kametty
Photo 900

project

My niece is expecting her first baby after Christmas, so I am busy making a special patchwork quilt. Just the project for staying in out of the horrible weather.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Sounds like a great project.
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise