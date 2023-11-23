Sign up
Previous
Photo 901
skyline
You would be forgiven for thinking this was a B&W shot....but no....just our grey and miserable outlook from our garden.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
901
photos
35
followers
19
following
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
23rd November 2023 10:39am
Beverley
ace
I feel it’s rather lovely with a serene calmness…
November 23rd, 2023
