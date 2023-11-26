Previous
derelict by kametty
Photo 904

derelict

Our son moved into a 'doer upper' earlier this year and has made great progress on the inside - but the outside is for next year apparently or more likely the year after! I fought my way down the very long narrow back garden and found this!
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
How fab lots of potential along with hard work.
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise