Previous
Photo 904
derelict
Our son moved into a 'doer upper' earlier this year and has made great progress on the inside - but the outside is for next year apparently or more likely the year after! I fought my way down the very long narrow back garden and found this!
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
904
photos
35
followers
19
following
247% complete
View this month »
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
26th November 2023 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
How fab lots of potential along with hard work.
November 26th, 2023
