hydrangea frost by kametty
Photo 907

hydrangea frost

Minus 6 degrees in the garden this morning. The early sun was catching this hydrangea and turning it an amazing colour. Difficult to capture, and knew I needed to stop trying when I couldn't feel my fingers!
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Boxplayer ace
Ooh that's gorgeous and golden
November 29th, 2023  
