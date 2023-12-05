Sign up
Previous
Photo 913
Pair of lights
Day 5 of the monthly challenge - lights.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
913
photos
35
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
5th December 2023 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-december2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw mummy and baby.
December 5th, 2023
