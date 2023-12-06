Previous
candle arch lights by kametty
Photo 914

candle arch lights

Day 6 of the month theme challenge - 'lights'. I know I took a shot of these last year ( from the outside) ....so will have to look around for some more inspiration.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
They are lovely.
December 6th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Lovely lights…
December 6th, 2023  
Milanie ace
This is so pretty
December 6th, 2023  
