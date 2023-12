Fairy lights

Day 10 of the month theme challenge - 'lights'. Today we put up the good old artificial Christmas Tree that is looking a bit worse for wear now. However, it has a new addition in the form of a little 'angel' given to me a few days ago by my Granddaughter when she came for a short visit. (We will not be together again until mid New Year). I had strict instructions that it had to be at the top of the tree and I smile when I look at it as with its plaits and hat looks just like its giver!