Previous
Photo 947
left behind
Took a walk to the nearby small railway station to see what I could photograph today. Spotted this water bottle someone had stuffed into the end of one of the empty bike racks. I wonder how long it will stay there until someone moves it?
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
8th January 2024 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
