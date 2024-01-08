Previous
left behind by kametty
Photo 947

left behind

Took a walk to the nearby small railway station to see what I could photograph today. Spotted this water bottle someone had stuffed into the end of one of the empty bike racks. I wonder how long it will stay there until someone moves it?
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
259% complete

