Previous
Early morning by kametty
Photo 955

Early morning

Couldn't believe what I saw when I looked out of my window early this morning. It is so rare for us to get snow.....at least 2.5cm....but all gone by mid afternoon.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice lighting.
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise