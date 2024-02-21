Previous
FOR2024-21 by kametty
Photo 991

FOR2024-21

This is more a mix of positive and negative space balancing out?
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A nice arrangement of this lovely glassware.
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise