Previous
FOR2024-23 by kametty
Photo 993

FOR2024-23

A small hand made pot my parents bought many years ago from a 'pot fair'. Over the years they bought some wonderful things and now they are mine. I keep garlic in this one and it sits on my kitchen window sill.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely little pot.
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise