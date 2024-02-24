Previous
FOR2024-24 by kametty
Photo 994

FOR2024-24

Thought I would experiment a bit more with the concept of negative space...not sure if this works, but it is another one to fill a space for this month!
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise