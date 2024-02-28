Sign up
Photo 998
FOR2024-27
A candid capture for today. I think I would enjoy portraiture if I could find some willing models and or find a course I could attend.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
2
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
998
photos
36
followers
19
following
273% complete
View this month »
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
28th February 2024 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely captured. The camera club that I attend has I portraiture sub group but I keep forgetting when it is.
February 28th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice candid.
February 28th, 2024
