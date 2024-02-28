Previous
FOR2024-27 by kametty
FOR2024-27

A candid capture for today. I think I would enjoy portraiture if I could find some willing models and or find a course I could attend.
28th February 2024

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely
Nicely captured. The camera club that I attend has I portraiture sub group but I keep forgetting when it is.
February 28th, 2024  
Dave
Nice candid.
February 28th, 2024  
