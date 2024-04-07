Sign up
Previous
Photo 1037
frog7
I'm exploring.....wanna come with me?
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1037
photos
35
followers
19
following
284% complete
View this month »
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
7th April 2024 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to find a friend.
April 7th, 2024
