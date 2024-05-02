Sign up
Previous
Photo 1062
H&H 2
I think my half and half attempts will all end up being very abstract.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
1
1
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1062
photos
35
followers
19
following
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
2nd May 2024 8:51am
Tags
mayhalf-2024
John Falconer
ace
Abstract but well put together.
May 2nd, 2024
