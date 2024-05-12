Previous
iris 2 by kametty
iris 2

Same iris as yesterday, but in colour. Rather breezy today so difficult to get a good macro shot and keep it in focus.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
May 12th, 2024  
