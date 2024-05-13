Previous
bmw by kametty
bmw

Funny what you miss. Apparently this old BMW badge has been tucked behind this post ever since hubby renovated the old motorbike and sidecar for our daughters wedding transport.....over 7 years ago now! Not quite half and half though but it will do.
Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
moni kozi
BMV :D :D :D
May 13th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice find.
May 13th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
60/40 is close enough. Well spotted.
May 13th, 2024  
