Photo 1073
bmw
Funny what you miss. Apparently this old BMW badge has been tucked behind this post ever since hubby renovated the old motorbike and sidecar for our daughters wedding transport.....over 7 years ago now! Not quite half and half though but it will do.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
mayhalf-2024
moni kozi
BMV :D :D :D
May 13th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice find.
May 13th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
60/40 is close enough. Well spotted.
May 13th, 2024
