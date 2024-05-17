Previous
Water irises by kametty
Photo 1077

Water irises

I actually found it quite difficult to get a good shot of my water iris. They are looking particularly good this year with many more flowers than normal. It is a shame they do not last very long.
17th May 2024

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
295% complete

Susan Wakely ace
They are giving a lovely display.
May 17th, 2024  
