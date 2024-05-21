Sign up
Previous
Photo 1081
shadows
Its strange what catches your eye...as I walked into the kitchen the light from a side window made some interesting shadows and shapes on the floor, so may original idea for todays shot was put on hold.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1081
photos
36
followers
19
following
296% complete
View this month »
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st May 2024 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
